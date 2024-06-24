Diamond anniversary for Bega high school sweethearts Roger and Tryntje Plevey

Bega high school sweethearts Roger Plevey and Tryntje Kuitse are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Born and raised in Bega, Roger was from a large extended family who all lived close to one another in the town.
Tryntje was born in The Netherlands and came to Australia when she was six, settling in Bega with her parents and two sisters.
By November 1961, Tryntje was sitting her final school exams, but had found it very hard to concentrate because her mind was often drifting to thoughts of her new boyfriend, Roger.
The couple were married in St John's Anglican church in Bega on July 4, 1964. They lived at Oma and Opa's (Tryntje's parents) home for a couple of years, having eldest daughter Christina and second daughter Carolyn during that time.
Since Roger had studied to become a plumber, he was offered a job at Moruya High School, which saw the small young family move to live in a caravan near the school for 18 months
The family relocated to Merimbula when Carolyn was about four years old, and had their youngest child David who was born in Pambula.
David has since kept both the family trade and name alive as a plumber in the district under the name "Plevey & Son".
They lived where the bowling greens of Club Sapphire currently reside, and their backdoor would have been the location of the bowling club.
At Easter 1995, a tornado with winds of 180kmh cut a 100-metre-wide swathe of damage through Merimbula damaging the house the family once lived in.
"I think Mum and Dad are great role models not only for our family (which now includes grandchildren and one great-grandchild) but for others too," their daughter Carolyn said.
"Myself and my siblings are fortunate to have been loved and supported by them all our lives."
Tryntje worked for many years as a Home Science and Textiles teacher at Eden High School, and shared how much she enjoyed and loved her job, and was often described as being firm but fair with a big voice and a great laugh.
Close to 35 years ago, Roger and Tryntje moved to Tura Beach, and have been happily living there ever since, even joining the Country Club for a couple of years to play golf.
When asked what made for a successful marriage, she said it was enduring love and unconditional love, before saying with a laugh, "Nobody's perfect".
"Communication is the key, and you have to work to sustain your love and commitment to each other, there is sacrifice and give and take," Tryntje said.
