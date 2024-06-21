Four new police officers to start work in the South Coast Police District

Four new police officers are heading to the NSW South Coast after completing their training at the Goulburn Police Academy.
The four officers from the South Coast Police District are part of the 169 new probationary constables attesting at the academy today - Friday June 21.
The recruits will report to their stations for work from Monday, June 24.
They will then complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards, after which they will be confirmed to the rank of constable.
The class of 122 men and 47 women is also the first to attest having been fully paid to study as part of their training.
NSW Premier Chris Minns congratulated the 169 probationary officers.
"You have dedicated your lives to keeping the people of NSW safe," he said.
"It is the very best definition of public service."
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley welcomed the new officers.
"Congratulations to all 169 Probationary Constables on the dedication and professionalism you have shown throughout your training," she said.
"Today marks the start of an unwavering commitment to make a difference to the people of NSW.
"I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force," Ms Catley said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM congratulated the new probationary constables.
"To wear the uniform and serve the people of NSW is a great honour," she said.
"I know full well the sense of pride and satisfaction you are feeling today.
"Policing is a job like no other, which takes special people, and I wish you all the very best in what will be an extremely rewarding career," Commissioner Webb said.
