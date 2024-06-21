Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Midden discovery halts road upgrades at Wallaga Lake

By Staff Reporters
June 21 2024 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to upgrade Wallaga Lake Road has been suspended following the discovery of an Aboriginal midden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.