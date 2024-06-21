Taking the slow lane to improved driver safety

I've been mulling over speed limits a lot this week.
As I reported, Transport for NSW is implementing a speed limit reduction on several major roads throughout the Bega Valley.
The government department quoted road crash and casualty statistics as justification for the move, but something didn't sit right with me about that.
Don't get me wrong, if there's good reason for a particular limit on certain stretches of road, it's fine by me. I have nothing against a lower speed limit per se.
Complaints about how much extra time a journey will take are for the most part rubbish (for those interested, 27 seconds will be added to the Bega to Tathra trip due to the change).
But claiming "casualties" on a piece of road I knew to have not seen a significant crash for as long as I've lived in the region doesn't pass the pub test in my opinion.
Further questioning discovered the stats actually show a single crash resulting in injuries to one person over the past five years is Transport's reason for lowering the speed limit from 100kmh to 80kmh along a straight stretch of the Bega to Tathra Road.
Further, there is nothing to indicate the cause of that crash, speeding or otherwise. The stats don't record causation.
As well as the Tathra Road, the limit is scheduled to drop to 80kmh right through from Pambula to Eden (the Princes Hwy), while across the Eurobodalla we're also dealing with multiple sections of roadworks-required speed limits.
While lowering the speed limit has been shown to reduce the road toll, it also has the effect of bringing out the worst in impatient drivers
To make our roads safer, wouldn't efforts be better focused on improving driver education? By all means get these speeding, impatient people putting themselves and others at risk off our roads with penalties.
But take a look at spending money on other important factors than just dropping speed limits as the "easy" solution.
Improving roads is key - so it's great to see the work being done in the Eurobodalla. Patience is needed until the 40kmh zones are lifted.
But councils need help on that front as roads are by far the biggest impost on ratepayer revenue.
The state government needs to come to the table on funding, not just impose lowered speed limits that may sound like a great solution from a desk in Sydney.
Drive safely and enjoy the journey this weekend.
- Ben Smyth, Far South Coast Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.