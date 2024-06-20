Yuin Elder BJ Cruse to address United Nations on historical child abuse

Abuse suffered as a child in state care is the driving force behind a Yuin elder's upcoming trip to the United Nations.
Yuin elder and Eden Aboriginal Land Council chairman BJ Cruse has been approved by the UN to speak in Geneva about historical child abuse perpetrated by successive governments against First Nations peoples in Australia.
Various policies by Australian governments through generations saw Aboriginal people removed from their ancestral lands and located on reserves or missions controlled by white managers.
Laws were enacted to prevent continuation of Aboriginal languages and cultural practices.
Aboriginal children were removed from their parents and placed in government institutions, a practice known today as the Stolen Generations.
"Governments waged psychological warfare, creating a form of cultural genocide by displacing children and subjecting them to brutal conditions," BJ said.
"They were required to become submissive in order to work as domestic slaves placed in white people's homes and properties.
BJ's personal story exemplified the abuse many children suffered as a result of these government policies.
He said that in 1959 at the age of five he was placed in a government hospital.
Nurses dressed him in a gown fashioned from a flour sack, printed front and back with the derogatory word 'Abo'.
He was made to follow a nurse by holding on to her apron strings. If he inadvertently pulled a string undone or ran into the back of her he received a resounding slap across his face as punishment.
"Between following nurses I was to sit upright on my knees with books on my head. When I moved, the books would fall and I would be slapped on both sides of my face," BJ said.
BJ said Stolen Generations survivors were eligible for compensation payments from various governments.
There was also redress for victims of historic institutional child sexual abuse.
"However, no scheme exists for victims of historical physical, emotional and psychological child abuse perpetrated by government institutions," he said.
"The purpose of my visit to Geneva is to persuade Australian governments to make amends."
BJ was being supported by a peak Aboriginal body, which has applied for him to speak under the United Nations Speaking rights, and Twofold Aboriginal Corporation. He was partly financed with a grant from Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
BJ will be in Geneva from July 8-12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.