Property of the Week

11 Lot Stafford Drive, Kalaru

By House of the Week
June 21 2024 - 8:30am
11 Lot Stafford Drive, Kalaru
11 Lot Stafford Drive, Kalaru

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car 

  • 11 Lot Stafford Drive, Kalaru
  • $1,100,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega
  • 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Stuart Cook 0418 525 192
  • Inspect: By appointment

Built by a local award-winning builder, this beautifully designed and constructed home is effectively new and ready to enjoy.

