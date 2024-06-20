11 Lot Stafford Drive, Kalaru

Built by a local award-winning builder, this beautifully designed and constructed home is effectively new and ready to enjoy.
"It's not an off-the-shelf type of design. It has good quality finishes, and some really nice elements in terms of the floor-plan," said Stuart Cook, real estate agent. "Plus, lots of natural light fills the entire home."
A beautifully laid out kitchen includes plenty of storage space and a large butler's pantry that hides neatly behind full length cupboard doors.
The kitchen overlooks the entire open-plan living and dining area. Stylish and welcoming, this space is the centrepiece of the home.
A modern wood-fire heater sets the mood, while the convenience of a reverse-cycle air-conditioner ensures year-round comfort.
This area seamlessly adjoins the spacious undercover outdoor space. With professionally landscaped finishes, it is the ideal environment for entertaining and enjoying outdoor dining.
With solar power already installed, a fully fenced yard, a double garage, and a 7m x 3.5m colorbond shed at the back, this property really has it all.
"It sits in a really nice location and suits a family or somebody downsizing off acreage," Mr Cook said.
A flat walk to the local store, post office and cafe, and with a bike track leading to Tathra, Kalaru offers a dream lifestyle.
