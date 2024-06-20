'Turning digital designs into physical objects' with 3D printing workshops

Workshops held at Bermagui Library can help residents turn digital designs into physical objects, taking your ideas and making them a reality.
At the end of June and early July, the library will be holding two 3D printing workshops in its newly opened Creative Space.
Sarah Morrison, the council's acting library coordinator, said 3D printers create three-dimensional objects by layering materials such as plastics, composites or biomaterials.
"Workshop participants will gain an overview of 3D printing and learn about basic modelling tools for creating interesting and useful objects," Ms Morrison said.
"You'll find out about open-source software and online resources, such as Thingiverse, you can use at home to create your design before you download it to the library's 3D printer."
Ms Morrison said later in the year, Bermagui Library also planned on running Sip and Sew workshops to help people learn practical sewing techniques using the library's sewing machine and overlocker.
With the new Creative Space open, Ms Morrison wanted to ask the community for volunteers to support the program or if anyone had ideas of how to use the space.
"Please pop into Bermagui Library or call us on 02 6499 2411 and chat with our staff about how we can make it happen," she said.
3D Printing 101: Basics will be held from 12-1pm on Friday June 28 and from 11am to 12pm on Saturday July 6.
The event is free for both adults and children, 6 years and over, with children under 12 needing to be accompanied by an adult.
Book online at begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital or make a phone booking on (02) 6499 2411.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.