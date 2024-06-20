WinterSun Festival a feast for all senses

WinterSun returned for its fourth year, with so many activities and events to delight the senses.
From cold water swimming, beach runs and 'Pups on SUPs', to a street festival of music and food, and a morning trail hike (or run if you were that way inclined).
Event organiser Lynn McColl said the festival had been growing each year and the turnout this month was wonderful.
As well as all those who chose to participate in the variety of outdoor activities across the weekend, the challenge was put out for photographers to capture the spirit on show.
From blue skies over Mitchies Jetty, to the chilled swimmers emerging from the water, a handful of photographers did their best to showcase just what the festival was all about - bringing plenty of adventurous people to town to prove the Far South Coast was not just an ideal summer location.
Click or swipe through the above gallery for a selection of the best shots that were submitted to the Shoot the Festival competition.
