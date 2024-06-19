25,000 push-ups in two weeks! Bega team smashing mental health challenge

Two weeks into the Push-Up Challenge and one Bega-based team has already clocked up more than 25,000.
Fitness trainer Adrian Day and a team of 19 members from his School of Strength have tallied a combined and impressive 25,742 push-ups since the challenge began on June 5.
Over the month of June, headspace Bega has invited individuals and teams to participate in the Push-Up Challenge with a target of 3249 push-ups, corresponding to the tragic number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
Community engagement officer for headspace Bega Carly McDonald said the number was startling with statistics revealing nine suicides per day in Australia.
She said challenges like this would help raise awareness and bolster local services.
As a team, the School of Strength has managed to do an average of 1287 push-ups each, and raised $1617 for headspace Bega.
Funds donated will go directly back into the community to help people on the ground.
Adrian said there were a "squillion" variations to do a push-up, and while most people assume you are required to do it from the floor, people should find the option that worked for them and adjust accordingly.
"Whatever you can do to get your chest to a platform," Adrian said.
"We say to clients, 'Use a kitchen bench', it's the right height to do a push-up, or if you have a pergola, that's your ideal spot.
"It's all a matter of getting your body used to that position, and once you've got your body used to it, then you can get harder by getting closer to the ground or easier by doing more of an incline, or even harder by doing a handstand push-up."
Recognising the importance of having conversations about mental health, Adrian said the challenge had become a catalyst allowing discussions about anxiety, depression or any conditions to occur in a safe and welcoming space.
"It's not weak to speak, you've just got to talk about it, and sooner or later you'll come across the right person or the right organisation like headspace that will give you the help you need," he said.
"That's why we're doing it."
The Push-Up Challenge continues until June 28.
To donate to headspace Bega, click here
