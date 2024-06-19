SECCA helps 'spark every child's imagination' with school holiday workshops

South East Centre for Contemporary Art will be hosting workshops for students aged 5-12 years during the winter school holidays.
After an overwhelming response for SECCA's inaugural autumn holiday program, acting gallery director Jas Brown said it was exciting to announce the latest program to be held July 8-18.
Featuring a diverse range of creative and engaging activities tailored for kids aged 5-8 years and 8-12 years, the workshops include sculpting clay, drawing, abstract art exploration, ochre paint making, shell wall hangings construction, and paper marbling.
"Some workshops will involve students touring Heather Burness' exhibition, A Time of Concentration and Celia Gullett's exhibition, Shaping Colour before experimenting with materials to create their own artworks," Ms Brown said.
"With such a diverse range of activities, there's something to spark every child's imagination."
During NAIDOC week, Indigenous artist and cultural connector Emma Stewart will facilitate special workshops designed to connect children to traditional knowledge, skills and stories through creative activities.
Monday, July 8
Wednesday, July 10
Monday, July 15
Thursday, July 18
To find out more about each workshop or to book, go to SECCA's website. Bookings are essential, Creative Kids vouchers are accepted, and materials will be provided.
All day attendance is available with full lunchtime supervision provided at no extra cost (excluding Monday 8 July).
