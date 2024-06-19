Kids prepare for Kindy with 'Big Steps' program

A smiling young mother's eyes began to water with emotion seeing her firstborn taking big steps in her education.
"She grew up so fast and it feels like yesterday she was born. Once you miss that part, it's never coming back," the mum of two said.
All local children, regardless of their intended future school choice were welcomed to St Patrick's Primary School in Bega for special pre-Kinder sessions to build confidence and familiarity with going to school.
One girl was scanning in vegetables and fruit using a toy supermarket till, an amount she determined was $5, when a brave fellow student approached and asked if she could join.
It was followed by a resounding yes, and the two began collecting new items in the shopping baskets, building a friendship within moments of joining the class.
Principal of St Pat's, Jo Scott-Pegum said the day was the first of the Big Steps orientation program for school, which welcomed all local children regardless of future school, to get a taste of "Big School" for five sessions.
"What we're hoping to do is give children the opportunity to come and see what big school is like, and for parents to understand the expectations and the hopes we'd have for children's development," Ms Scott-Pegum said.
