Parking fine leads to threat of licence suspension

From parking on the grass verge in front of your house, to the proportion of wheel sticking past a 'no stopping' sign, there are plenty of ways to earn a fine from council rangers of which you may not be aware.
But plenty of Bega Valley residents are finding out the hard way.
For Virginia Stephens of Merimbula, it was a short visit to the beach that cost her several hundred dollars - and apparently almost her licence as well.
Ms Stephens said she had parked at the end of Dunn Lane at Fishpen to take her dog for a walk on Main Beach around 11am one day in February.
An hour later she returned to find a parking ticket on her windscreen, noting she had been booked for "stop on path in built up area".
The fine was $302.
"It's absolutely ridiculous," Ms Stephens said.
"There's a small bush track to the beach from Dunn Lane with no houses nearby. It's not a built up area."
Ms Stephens said she was prepared to pay fines "if I've done the wrong thing", but that $302 for this particular incident was "quite ludicrous".
Over several months, she tried to question the fine, but received correspondence through Services NSW that if she refused to pay, it would take action including suspending her licence or garnishing her wages to the amount owed.
There was also an additional $65 "enforcement cost" added to the initial fine.
Ms Stephens eventually paid her fine, "rather cross" about the whole process.
While the Bega Valley Shire Council was an issuing authority for parking tickets, the council said Revenue NSW processed fines.
"Council does not suspend driver's licences or registration. People who don't pay their fines or don't enter into an arrangement with Revenue NSW to pay off their fine, run the risk of Revenue NSW taking further action," BVSC director of community, environment and planning Emily Harrison said.
Ms Harrison said it was also important to note council rangers weren't the only regulators of local parking. NSW Police also enforced parking rules and issued parking fines.
"Adherence to timed and limited parking rules - such as accessible parks, no stopping zones and loading zones - facilitates traffic flow, ensures driver and pedestrian safety, and encourages circulation throughout town centres," Ms Harrison said.
Between July 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, council issued approximately 170 fines a month on average.
The total value of parking fines issued by council during that period was $467,941.
Ms Harrison said council typically received around 50 per cent of fine income, as some people requested a "work and development order" in lieu of payment, others a payment plan to pay off their fine over time.
And in some cases fines can be reduced or "written off" by Revenue NSW or the local court.
Ms Harrison confirmed that under newly adopted enforcement and compliance guidelines, council rangers can use their discretion when issuing fines, but only in instances where they can provide a verbal direction to a driver to move their vehicle.
Here is just a handful of the NSW government regulations that could see you issued with a fine.
Source: NSW Government
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.