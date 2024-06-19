Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Merimbula Airport masterplan endorsed amid criticism its data is 'not credible'

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 19 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An updated masterplan for Merimbula Airport was endorsed by Bega Valley Shire councillors last week - but not before a lengthy and divided debate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.