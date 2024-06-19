Merimbula Airport masterplan endorsed amid criticism its data is 'not credible'

An updated masterplan for Merimbula Airport was endorsed by Bega Valley Shire councillors last week - but not before a lengthy and divided debate.
Council staff outlined a comprehensive plan for the future operation and development of the airport, noting it had been 10 years since the previous masterplan was adopted.
The masterplan was introduced by saying it outlined "the preferred development concept over the next 20 years, to meet the modelled and expected future needs and requirements of the community".
However, criticism levelled at the council and the plan included claims of lack of evidence, flawed data, the omission of an implementation strategy and the impact it would have on already established businesses.
Both members of the public during the open forum, and several councillors during the meeting, spoke of those concerns.
Lynne Koerbin, who along with partner Rex own and operate Merimbula Airport Maintenance, addressed the council ahead of the June 12 meeting.
As previously reported, the long-standing business was at threat of closing under the new masterplan, which the Koerbins said was based on "flawed data".
Ms Koerbin pointed out that in 1985, annual passenger numbers through Merimbula Airport were 51,000.
Nearly 40 years later, in 2023, the annual passenger figure was 61,000.
"Yet the masterplan is projecting a five-fold increase to 300,000 per annum in the next 20 years," Ms Koerbin said.
"This is simply not credible."
Ms Koerbin also said the growth forecasts used in the masterplan were flawed as even the lowest growth predicted was 3.9 per cent, to 80,000 - well above the rate of growth over the past 40 years.
"Passenger numbers are not increasing as forecast, and there is no evidence to suggest they will increase as forecast," she added.
The same argument was also raised during the meeting by Cr David Porter, who along with Cr Mitchell Nadin were the only dissenting voices to the motion.
"At the council meeting I tabled a petition containing 4560 names, as well as four letters supporting the petition from respected industry bodies, calling for the masterplan to not be accepted and for Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance to be left in place," Cr Porter said.
"This is the largest petition I have ever seen in the Bega Valley and looking through the signed pages the majority were locals.
"I cannot explain why councillors disregarded such a huge wave of public opinion."
On the positive side, key items of the updated masterplan included improvements to car parking availability and vehicle access, completion of the runway extensions, extending the terminal, and add additional additional taxiways to the runway for the general aviation precinct.
Staff noted there was no council funding available for development of the airport and it would need to continue advocating and applying to external funding bodies in order to deliver each element in the masterplan.
Council staff said implementation of the previous 2013-2033 masterplan "occurred primarily via successful applications to the NSW and Commonwealth governments".
However, in return for the investment it said implementing the masterplan increased the likelihood of increased tourism spending, increased revenue from landing and passenger fees, and revenue from car parking fees.
All of which would "markedly improve the long-term commercial sustainability of the airport and contribute to asset renewal costs".
The motion to formally adopt the Merimbula Airport Masterplan 2043 passed 7-2.
