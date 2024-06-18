Katungul NAIDOC event 'very important to our community'

Katungul will be hosting a community NAIDOC event to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The event will be held at Cobargo Showground on Friday, July 12, from 10am to 2pm.
The celebration will include activities for kids, cultural experiences, food and entertainment, including cultural dance performances, information stalls, weaving and beading, ochre painting, and an Elders' Tent with gift bags, hot drinks and food.
Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Service will also be providing free 715 health checks and vaccinations for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of all ages.
NAIDOC week lasts from the first Sunday to the second Sunday in July, and is an acronym standing for National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee.
It has allowed all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
Katungul event coordinator and Walbunja woman Ashweeni Mason said she believed NAIDOC week was significant and allowed people to celebrate Indigenous people and their achievements and culture.
"Holding NAIDOC days and having those special celebrations where Indigenous people are recognised, I feel like they are very important to our community and culture," she said.
"We don't get a platform enough to celebrate our achievements, and being able to share our different cultural aspects, as well as being part of Katungul and being able to promote healthy living and trying to help in those ways.
"They're really important to me, [and] being a part of it and helping service the community."
