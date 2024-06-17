Have your say on shire's recreational assets

Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking input for the development of a shire wide recreation strategy.
Council's director of assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane said the new strategy will guide planning and investment decisions regarding the management, renewal and provision of sporting and recreational assets across the shire.
"The recreation strategy will cover sporting facilities, playgrounds, skate parks, parkland and natural reserves, along with aquatic facilities and maritime assets," Mr Macfarlane said.
"We recognise the sports and recreation activities community members are engaging in are changing.
"The strategy will guide our decision-making for asset renewal and development within the parks, aquatics and recreation department, while also considering the resources available to provide and maintain these assets and services."
Mr McFarlane said the council was seeking community input so it can understand "community wants and needs".
"We urge residents and community groups to participate in the survey so that we can develop a strategy that meets these needs and informs the investment decisions in both the older facilities that are still required and well used, and potentially new assets where needed.
"The survey is in several parts and participants can either complete a full survey, part of the survey aligned to their interests, or a quick survey.
"There's also a new hands-on budget tool for community members to help inform future investment in our sporting and recreational assets.
"Council intends to run stakeholder group workshops in the near future, with more information to follow."
To learn more about the project and provide feedback, visit the Have Your Say webpage.
