'We'll miss the people,' Brendan and Guewen retire from Tathra Newsagency

For the past two decades, Brendan and Guewen Michael have been the smiling faces behind the counter of Tathra Newsagency, something that will change on June 28.
Brendan and his wife of 54 years, Guewen, have decided it was time to retire, even though they simultaneously admitted it would be somewhat difficult.
"We'll miss the people, I mean after 20 years they're like family. You get to see your friends every day," Guewen said, before Brendan uttered a very similar phrase.
"The people, your customers turn out to be your friends, really, well...90 per cent of them," he said with a cheeky smile.
"We'll just ring them up and go for coffee or something, we'll keep in touch, we'll be around."
The Friendly Grocer has purchased the business, with the lottery being moved to its current premises, along with newspapers and a base range of magazines.
Guewen said all the specific magazines they usually put aside for long-standing customers would still be available.
"If they weren't going to put papers in over there, we weren't going to let them have Lotto, that was part of the deal," she said.
"These people have looked after us for the past 20 years, we need to look after them."
Having sold the property at least three times in the past, one of which was positive but the buyer couldn't get finance, Brendan said he's finally happy he can have a holiday.
Michael was looking forward to seeing his wife's brother and sister-in-law in Queensland, an old mate from footy playing days in Temora, and the trainers of a couple of his race horses.
Even though their final day of trading was at the end of June, their love for customers was still unwavering in how they approached daily life in the store.
The couple still greeted shoppers with beaming smiles, joyous laughs, friendly comments, even helping provide a supporting arm for balance when one customer returned to her car with a newspaper.
Building a strong connection with the businesses either side of the store, Guewen wanted to let residents know that Tathra Mimosa Meats will still be open after the closure of the Newsagency.
Australia Post will also be adding some stationery to its shelves.
