'Didn't even think of a field goal,' Ladies in League round results in draw

Captain of the Eden Tigerettes Jackie Scott said it never crossed the team's mind to aim for a field goal in the 20-20 draw on the weekend.
"That's something we are definitely kicking ourselves for, we didn't even think of a field goal and we were down there in the last two minutes with a set of six," Scott said.
"Chelsie Cassie is our kicker, and in the Knockout Comp at Batemans Bay earlier this year, we won with field goals and the others were two penalty kicks."
However, Scott said regardless of the final score, the team played well, with stand out performances from "superstar" Tamyka Laws in the halves, and Mia Gleeson at the back in defence.
"It was definitely a slow start for us, it was 20 to 10 at half time, so we were behind, and then it ended up 20 all, and had a strong second half," she said.
"That's what we need to work on, starting strong."
Scott said the Ladies in League round, which was hosted by Tathra, was very important because the competition wouldn't run without the efforts of the women in the club.
"We have really strong leaders in our club and have for a little while now, and also the players, we're mums, we help out, there's the canteen ladies," she said.
"I just don't think clubs run as well if they don't have all of these strong women involved."
"It's the first year that, for the Eden Tigers, we've had every grade from juniors to seniors in ladies, which is really positive for the ladies in the future because we've always struggled to have the youth come through."
The jerseys worn by the Eden Tigerettes during the Ladies in League round were designed by Scott, and contain words from the team which reflect the women in their lives.
Inspirational, Super Mum, Brilliant, Brave, Daughters, Fearless, Leaders, Organiser and Nan, are just some of the words proudly adorning the pink and red striped jerseys.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain was also present on the day and selected best on ground, which went to Tamyka Laws from Eden who scored three tries, and Shea Kelly from Tathra.
