Human Noise release sophomore album, recorded in a Candelo cottage

They recorded their latest album in a cottage in Candelo, now Australian indie rock band Human Noise has hit the road to share it with music fans.
The four-piece, based between Sydney and Melbourne, has embarked on a 12-date national tour in support of their second full-length offering, Glitching Colour.
Written under the shadows of the pandemic and the 2020 bushfires, Glitching Colour processes isolation, repetition, and anxiety.
Co-produced with Blain Cunneen (Midnight Oil, Julia Jacklin), the album was recorded in the winter of 2022 in a cottage at Candelo.
Tracked in the lounge room of the home, with Cunneen in a tiny bedroom/control room, the record was made over 10 days among a tangle of leads and coffee mugs. For some moments, only the original demo tracks could bring the desired intimacy and immediacy, and so were given new life scattered throughout the final product.
The album's darkness is balanced by a frustrated optimism declared across its runtime; from the post-rock euphoria of opener Weight on the Ground to the resilient playfulness of closing track Regulate. Magnolia finds warmth during lockdown through unabashed veneration of a lover stuck in another city, while Accumulation offers a mantra for patient self-care.
Since its release the new album has enjoyed widespread praise with support from Triple J, Unearthed Radio and an Album of the Week feature on Sydney's 2SER radio.
The members of Human Noise are heavily involved in the Australian music scene, and have spent time touring and recording with other acts including Julia Jacklin, Dan Sultan, Middle Kids, and CLEWS.
Human Noise will play at the Milton Hotel in Milton on June 20 and at La La La's in Wollongong on July 19 as part of their national tour. For more details visit the band's Facebook page or website.
