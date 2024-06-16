Body of missing man found at Bombala

The body of a man reported missing last week has been located at Bombala
While NSW Police said the body was yet to be formally identified, it was believed to be that of Michael Singh.
The 56-year-old was last heard from on Tuesday 10 June.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family held concerns for his welfare as his disappearance was out of character.
During an extensive search for the man, a body was located at Bombala about 12.15pm Sunday, June 16.
Initial inquiries indicated there were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police thanked the community and the media for their assistance.
