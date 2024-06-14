'Sharing and caring is what's important,' steps forward in reconciliation

Primary school students proudly held Indigenous flags and handmade posters as they participated in a walk from Tathra headland to their school, marking their involvement in Reconciliation Week.
Close to 60 students braved the chilly weather at 8.30am as part of the annual reconciliation walk, before the 1.2km journey to the school grounds where speeches and a smoking ceremony were held.
The National Reconciliation Week theme for 2024 was 'Now More Than Ever', which provided a reminder that no matter what, the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Island people will and must continue, said educator Mat Teudt.
"Today means a few things, but considering that we are coming off the back of a no vote, it's especially important for the school to come together and understand the true history of this country and build relationships with our elders," Mr Teudt said.
"And to move together as a whole school community. The acknowledgement of country was also put together with the help of Aunty Ellen and Marcus Mundy, and very touching and moving."
Unfortunately the principal, Megan Bobbin, was unable to attend, but assistant principal Kellie Umbach was able to share some words on her behalf about the importance of Reconciliation Week.
"This year's theme reinforces that the reconciliation process is ongoing, and we still have steps to take in making positive changes in our connections and relationships with Indigenous Australians," she said.
"National Reconciliation Week is a time to learn, reflect and take action to create a more inclusive Australia, together we acknowledge the unique histories, cultures, and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
Classes performed songs, including Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly's From Little Things Big Things Grow, while Djiringanj and Ngarigo elder Uncle David Dixon prepared the smoking ceremony using a large pit, student gathered sticks, and gum leaves.
Mr Dixon said he thought the day went well and shared how the week was about the importance of reconciliation between Indigenous people and the next generation of young people coming through.
"There's Traditional Owners here and there are Elders in the Aboriginal community, and we have lots of knowledge and history in this area that we are willing to share with our community," he said.
"Sharing and caring is what's important for our community to come together."
