Bega magistrate questions delay in alleged child abuse case

The matter of a Bega Valley man facing multiple counts of child sexual abuse will return to court in July.
The 33-year-old from the Bermagui region, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces five separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a boy under the age of 16.
The court previously heard all five matters related to the same alleged victim, who was four years old when the alleged assaults began. They allegedly continued until he was 14 years old.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, June 11, the man also faced six separate AVO applications, which the court heard related to the protection of witnesses to the alleged crimes.
However, the Director of Public Prosecutions requested more time to prepare its brief for the case.
The court also heard from the police prosecutor that a specialised taskforce had been set up to investigate the alleged offender.
Magistrate Doug Dick questioned the delay from the prosecution.
"That's now four months [since the first court mention]. The court was told two months ago the brief was not compliant. What's happened in the meantime?" Magistrate Dick asked.
"I don't know what the delay is, but I'm not going to hold up the list any longer."
He adjourned the matter to July 9 "for the brief to be served in full".
