LETTERS: Development and change can be a good thing - if done right

We have all seen the plethora of building companies that have gone bankrupt due to underquoting on the cost of construction. The new police station is a prime example.
The quote for the grandstand at the Bega Rec ground is clearly insufficient given the major increases in materials costs over the last year.
Given that this stand will be used about four hours per week, is it a good use of the limited resources of the council considering we had a 47% rise in rates last year that still left us in a financial black hole?
Cr Tony Allen at the council meeting on May 24 spoke in support of the Club Sapphire Amended Planning Proposal to increase building height on part of the site from 16m to 21m. I too wrote a submission in support as a resident of Merimbula.
However, it seems that Cr Allen thinks change is always good; change is about "moving forward" and that Merimbula "needs something to lift it again".
He stated that Merimbula "was once a leading tourism destination but those days have well and truly passed by".
Yes, change is inevitable but I, like other residents, want change to respect, reinforce and celebrate the special characteristics of our coastal town. I have been advocating for some time now for a proper strategic study of Merimbula's Town Centre with urban design guidelines to assist with managing change. To get the best of both world's - well designed new development and improved services and facilities for all.
Yes, we need to keep our eye on the future as Cr Allen stated. But what is the future we want in Merimbula? Its time council put the time and resources into such important work rather than dealing with major proposals in a design void.
And by the way, Merimbula has made the shortlist in the 2024 Top Tourism Awards in the Small Town category so Cr Allen is not correct to state these days have passed by Merimbula. Change can be good but can also be bad for this town.
High-rise buildings not the only solution to sustainable economic development!
Most of the submissions in relation to the Club Sapphires DA were not anti-development.
Most who wrote in opposition to this development would like there to be a thoughtful, environmental and sustainable vision for the future of Merimbula.
The 115 submissions in regard to Club Sapphire were overwhelmingly against an amendment to the building height limits. Surely the BVSC as representatives of the population should be accommodating the desire of the populace not only businesses, developers or community clubs?
Councillors' reported points of argument from the council meeting held in May such as "if we don't support people with vision ....we lose out" is not an argument based on any supported facts/data. Or "we don't want change. Sorry, but we will change". Or "in some cases we just have to bite the bullet and move forward".
In fact, these are overly emotional and irrational responses that rely on no data or factual basis. And do not consider the point made in the submissions against a change to the building height code. From the objections raised in regard to building heights, some councillors suggested that their constituents were against any change or did not want any development. These were submissions about building height current limits. They were not objections to development, economic development or change.
Merimbula town, having successfully garnered a silver medal in the NSW Top Tourism Towns For 2024 awards, supports and gives evidence of Merimbula's current allure.
While it's well known that rural Australia suffers from poor mobile and internet service, it is less well known that unreliable power supply is a contributing factor.
For example, in severe bushfire events in rural Australia, far more mobile service outages tend to be caused by loss of power than by direct fire damage.
The previous government introduced the Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund to investigate the feasibility of micro grids to reduce communities' reliance on costly diesel generation and save money on network costs. In 2023, the current government announced the Regional Microgrids Program of up to $125million to "develop and deploy microgrids across regional Australia." State governments have additional programs and funding.
Late last year, the first community microgrid in NSW became operational for the South Coast communities of Bawley Point and Kioloa. After the bushfires in 2020, the community was out of power for a long time While most of the time the microgrid is being used to reduce customers' bills, it can create an island of standalone power during outages.
Another example is the First Nations-owned Marlinja solar microgrid, 25km north of Elliott and halfway between Darwin and Alice Springs, to be opened on June 6.
Communities wishing to apply for microgrid funding can find guidelines at arena.gov.au/funding/rmp/ and the closing date is December 19, 2025.
Much like Martin Luther King had a dream of a better life for African Americans, Jeff Dobell had a dream of a better life for Aboriginal Australians. It was my honour and privilege to walk the path of that dream with him.
Jeff walked the talk of Reconciliation more by what he did than what he said. His journey wasn't easy and he had to overcome many obstacles along the way but he never faltered and Engineering Aid Australia is his lasting gift to us all. It was never about Jeff but about those with whose care we are all entrusted, the children.
His partner Anne was at his side always through the good times and bad and she carries on Jeff's legacy with great professionalism but more importantly with great empathy, care and love.
As an Aboriginal person who attended schools in the bad old days I am a very hard marker of Aboriginal programs and the people running them. The Engineering Aid Australia program in my eyes is second to none as are all the people at the heart of it who work tirelessly and selflessly to keep its motor running.
Every year for 20 years a large group of young Aboriginal people come to Sydney from all points of the compass. They are very shy and reserved but the care shown to them during their stay by all involved turns them into very confident, competent and caring young adults.
The highlight for me every year is firstly being lucky enough to spend time talking with them and watching them change before my eyes as their confidence grows. Secondly when one of these young people who were so shy gets up and very confidently gives a speech to the Governor General.
As adults working in education we are providers of a service to children, so how come we never ask them what they think of the services we provide. Why because as adults we always know what's best for them, or do we. I learn new things from my 11 grandchildren every day.
If you want to know how good this program is ask the children who have been through it. The smiles on their faces and looks in their eyes when they talk about the program will give you an education money can't buy.
This program changes young people forever. They now dare to dream.
Being Aboriginal is a reason to succeed not an excuse to fail
