Nethercote Road sealing works to begin

Nethercote Road is to be sealed over coming months with council advising of upgrades starting Monday, June 17.
Work will take about six months to complete, weather permitting.
Council said its pavement construction team would be carrying out road sealing and drainage works on the unsealed section of Nethercote Road, near Yowaka River Trail.
Traffic control, traffic lights and signs will be in place for the duration of the works.
Road users should allow extra travel time.
This project was being funded by the NSW government's Infrastructure Betterment Fund.
It is one of many unsealed roads in Bega Valley Shire but its role as an alternative route outweighs its role as a link to the Nethercote locality.
In the event of closure of the Princes Highway anywhere between Eden and South Pambula, Nethercote Road is the only alternative route. It has been used on numerous occasions following highway crashes but the unsealed section has proved problematic particularly in wet weather.
Meanwhile, flood restoration works will begin on Big Jack Mountain Road from June 17 as well, and were expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 25, weather permitting.
Local contractors will be working from 6am to 6pm each weekday, to restore stormwater and road infrastructure damaged during recent flood events.
A full road closure will be in place from the rest area at Rocky Hall to Cathcart.
For access to Cathcart, detour via Mount Darragh Road.
For access to Rocky Hall, detour via Wyndham.
Signs will be in place and road users were being advised to allow extra travel time.
Assistance was being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Council thanked the community for their patience while these important works were undertaken.
