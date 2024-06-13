Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

32 Cosham Close, Eden

By House of the Week
June 14 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
32 Cosham Close, Eden
32 Cosham Close, Eden

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 32 Cosham Close, Eden
  • $1,200,000
  • Agency: Eden Realty 02 6496 1999
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

Fronting foreshore reserve on two boundaries, this exquisite property is privately positioned in an extraordinary location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.