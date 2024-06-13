32 Cosham Close, Eden

Fronting foreshore reserve on two boundaries, this exquisite property is privately positioned in an extraordinary location.
"You can grab your coffee, walk outside and be atop the cliffs overlooking Twofold Bay," said Glenn Brunette, real estate agent. "Or you can walk directly onto the Bundian Way and 400 metres down to Cocora Beach and around to three other beaches."
The home itself is beautifully appointed and the attention to detail is clear throughout.
"You've got the standard designed home and then you've got something that's a bit special, and this home ticks that box," Mr Brunette said.
The inviting formal entrance leads you through to the spacious lounge room and dining room. The second informal living area boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, dining and family areas.
Cathedral ceilings, with feature cedar lining, open onto a paved courtyard area that is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the north-east aspect that baths the property in sunshine.
Upstairs there is a magnificent main bedroom with a large walk-in-robe and a luxurious ensuite with a spa.
The main bathroom doubles as an ensuite for the spacious second bedroom. There's also a generous double garage with internal access.
Enjoy established gardens, birdsong, and the sound of waves.
"You don't see any neighbours, it's totally private," Mr Brunette said.
