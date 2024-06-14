Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Bega, June 7-26
Spiral Gallery's latest exhibition celebrates the artistic journeys of two dynamic women, mother and daughter Di Hocking and Justine Spina. Together, they prove there's no single way to "paint like a girl" - only a world of artistic expression, waiting to be explored.
Tarraganda, June 14
Together Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill are 'Half Light, a musical duo whose music encapsulates Celtic folk melodies and songs, and then weave them together to create fresh and exciting arrangements. The pair return to Tarraganda Hall on Friday, with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at renniepearsonmusic.com.
Merimbula, June 15
At 11am at the Twyford, a playful 1 hour introduction to finding your funny bone on stage will be held, allowing participants to learn a couple of cool circus tricks on the way, have some serious fun, be fearlessly hilarious and enjoy being silly. Free for ages 7-12 - places limited! Once you've performed yourself, Jens Altheimer will be performing a show called 'Whalebone' at 2pm, described as a journey into a fantastical realm where tech meets tale. For more information or to book tickets for either event, go to thetwyford.com.au
Dignams Creek, June 15
Get your wellies on and experience the 'thrill of the hunt' with Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs. With dates throughout the months of June, July and August, this is a unique foodie experience run by Gulaga Gold Truffle Hunts. Bookings can be made and further information found on the website www.gulagagold.com.au/year-round-truffle-hunting or by calling 0448 453 422.
Narooma, June 15
Nature Coast Marine Group and Surfrider Foundation Yuin Country invite you to a screening of short ocean films, as well a Q&A session with Sydney based underwater film-makers Harriet and Woody Spark about their experience of working on the documentary 'Secrets of the Octopus', parts of which were filmed in Narooma. A fun and fascinating evening, with raffles, drinks and food to purchase and artworks on display. Saturday from 6pm at Naroomma Surf Club. Further details can be found at www.facebook.com/TheNCMG
Merimbula, June 16
The Will To Be by Mark Salvestro is an award-winning theatre show exploring sexuality, society and shame in 1960s Australia, laced with the words of Shakespeare. It is recommended for ages 15+, and Under 15s must be accompanied by an adult. It explores Australia's queer history, societal shame, and a defiant cry to speak truth to power. For more information or to book tickets for either event, go to thetwyford.com.au
Eden, June 16
Irish novelist James Joyce would love the irony of this Australian Far South Coast reading of 'Ulysses' by fisherman, funeral directors, and Eden's finest. Irish live music will be performed by Kate Burke, there will be Beef and Guinness pies, cock-a-leekie soup, Irish stew served with soda bread, and whisky for ladies in fine teacups as the old Irish tradition. The event starts from 9am in the Café before moving to the terrace for live music. 195 Imlay St, Eden
Merimbula, June 21
Following his Golden Guitar Award in Tamworth, and highest charting Australian country album of the year, musician Travis Collins is bringing his show to Merimbula. The nine-time Golden Guitar Award winner, four-time CMC Award winner, CMA Global Artist Award recipient, and two-time ARIA nominee, has toured alongside US megastars Tim McGraw and Luke Combs. His electric live show will feature all the hits including the ARIA Gold certified single 'Thank God I'm A Country Boy, 'Happy', 'Rainy Day', 'One of Them Nights', along with the brand new single 'Don't Get Me Started.' Pre-sale tickets are $42, and $47 at the door, available at www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
