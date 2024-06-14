Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

At 11am at the Twyford, a playful 1 hour introduction to finding your funny bone on stage will be held, allowing participants to learn a couple of cool circus tricks on the way, have some serious fun, be fearlessly hilarious and enjoy being silly. Free for ages 7-12 - places limited! Once you've performed yourself, Jens Altheimer will be performing a show called 'Whalebone' at 2pm, described as a journey into a fantastical realm where tech meets tale. For more information or to book tickets for either event, go to thetwyford.com.au

