Box office sales up for busy 42nd Merimbula Jazz Festival

It was a big weekend for Merimbula as the 42nd Merimbula Jazz Festival took over the town.
Musicians and jazz lovers spilled into the town making it the biggest box office success to date.
President of the Merimbula Jazz Festival Denise Dion said she was delighted with the entire festival.
"Box office sales have exceeded 2023 and we still have some sales figures to come in from the Merimbula RSL Club and Club Sapphire who both sold day and session passes," Ms Dion said.
The opening ceremony at Club Sapphire, which was packed to standing room only, was attended by BVSC Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, who arrived in the Merimbula RFS vintage fire truck accompanied by a jazz band.
Both mentioned the importance of the festival to the shire and recognised the committee's work, especially in the field of encouraging young musicians.
A Welcome to Country was given by Ellen Mundy who took time to mention some of the main areas from which visitors had travelled and the country on which they lived. Ms Mundy particularly welcomed the Sydney Youth Jazz Orchestra who played at the opening ceremony.
"We were really delighted to see these very talented young musicians play a pivotal role in our opening," Ms Dion said.
The opening was also a chance for the Jazz Swing Choir to perform, after having taken part in a vocal workshop just an hour before.
"On Sunday the Gospel Choir raised the roof at the Ecumenical Service. Under the guidance of vocal workshop coach Leisa Keen, the choir sang to a very full St Joseph's Church."
Vocal workshop participant Mary Rawlings of Tura Beach said it was an "exhilarating musical experience".
"It was my first time performing in a choir - even though this has been top of my bucket list for years. I intend to try it again next year," Ms Rawlings said.
On Sunday afternoon the emphasis returned to young musicians, with Jazz Quest 2024 for musicians 15 and under, and 25-16 years. Sponsored by Bendigo Bank Pambula & Bega, Jazz Quest offered total prize money of $5000 across the two age groups.
Paul Dion, who started Jazz Quest 12 years ago said the standard was incredibly high.
"The three judges were very much in agreement about how difficult it was to choose winners from this talented group of musicians," he said.
The winners Esther McCormick (15 and under) and Jacob McCormick (16-25) are brother and sister and are from Sydney.
The Lantern Walk on Saturday evening brought families to Spencer Park with their homemade lanterns, some of which had been made in workshops organised by the Tura Marrang Library.
Greg Whitby dressed as the Mad Hatter led the parade while Merimbula Water Dragons accompanied the walkers from the water in their decorated boat.
The festival closed with a cracker of a jazz party in the Merimbula RSL as people spilled out into the courtyard outside the function room on Monday morning and more chairs had to be found.
"A great lineup of bands along with the energetic Canberra Swing Katz, provided a song and dance show that kept jazz lovers tapping their feet and singing along until the very end," Ms Dion said.
"We have received some wonderful feedback from musicians and jazz lovers about how much they loved the 2024 festival.We look forward to building on this for our 2025 Merimbula Jazz Festival," Ms Dion said.
