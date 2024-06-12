Salmon aplenty in Merimbula lakes

The long weekend's fishing was pretty good on most fronts.
Outside on the flathead scene, the water has dropped to around 16 degrees and the sand flathead have slowed a bit. There are still a few sand and tiger flathead being caught off Bournda Island to Long Point in depths of 35 to 50 meters. There is the odd gummy shark and flying gurnard also being caught in those depths while targeting the flathead.
The reef fishing was okay on Monday. There were plenty of different species around, but hard to catch the important ones like snapper and morwong.
I fished Monday in the wind and caught snapper, pike, red rock cod, leatherjacket, sargent baker, mackerel and trevally and the first barracouta for the year. I was lure fishing but using squid and some fresh mackerel fillets would also catch the fish. I also saw what was possibly tuna busting the surface, chasing some baitfish for a short period, but couldn't get close enough to cast at them.
The lake fishing is on fire still with salmon everywhere in the front lake channel. The locals and tourists are all around the edges spinning for them. Most people are casting small 20-40 gram metal lures, but it is worth trying soft plastics up to 125mm long. There are also bream, trevally and blackfish around the channel edges. They can be seen but are very hard to catch.
It is a different story in the Merimbula top lake. I fished it on Sunday on the rising tide. We caught tailor, trevally, dusky flathead, small snapper and salmon. We only used lures, spinning and trolling. Lures with a rattle in it caught a lot of fish. Spinning the edges we caught a lot of trevally over 400mm long.
There are still a few salmon and tailor on the beaches. I heard of Bournda Beach and Tathra river entrance, where anglers have been getting a fair few fishing the half tide rising on lures.
The trout rivers are all closed as of the long weekend, so now you are only allowed to fish in the lakes. There are still some rainbow and the odd brown trout being caught on bait off the banks at Middlingbank and Braemar Bay. Power Bait and worms are catching the fish.
On the game scene, the sun shone on one of our members last week. They were out last Tuesday and got called in by a professional boat to tuna jumping. They went to the area and caught around 27 small bluefin in 500 fathoms depth. They tagged plenty and got a good feed for their troubles. They caught them trolling, stick baiting and jigging. Since then, no one has seen anything.
For club members, the MBGLAC has a tuna friendly comp running until the end of July, so fingers crossed the fish come back and the weather gods look after us.
The MBGLAC is open every Friday from 6pm. Enjoy a beverage, some nibbles, buy some raffle tickets for great prizes and catch up on local fishing reports.
The monthly species competition, sponsored by Michelins of Eden, for June is drummer. Don't forget the Seafood Dinner on Saturday June 22. Contact club president Shane on 0428 424 496 to reserve your booking, as half the available spots have already been booked.
