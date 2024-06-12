Merimbula Skatepark concept designs revealed

Concept designs for a new skatepark in Merimbula have been revealed.
The long-touted project's next stage was shared on Wednesday, June 12, with federal MP Kristy McBain, president of the Sapphire Coast Skatepark Committee Peter O'Keefe, and council project manager Mark Baker.
They all acknowledged there was still some way to go before it was built, but all were pleased with the prospective design.
While Ford Park was previously supported as the location for the skatepark, the final decision about where within the footprint of the park it would sit was yet to be confirmed.
For now, the draft concept designs have been distributed to neighbours in the immediate area as work continued in preparing documentation ready for a development submission.
Mr O'Keefe said he was very thankful for all the help the skatepark committee had received on their dream from council staff, Ms McBain and the wider community.
"Many hands have gone into it," he said.
Mr O'Keefe highlighted that funding for the commissioning on concept designs was all thanks to community donations, a callout for funds seeing $20,000 raised in just three weeks.
For the federal government's part, Ms McBain said a $500,000 commitment towards the skatepark's construction still stood, with the council signing the funding deed in late 2023. The grant required the skatepark to be built within three years of signing the deed.
"It's going to be a great community asset once finished," Ms McBain said on Wednesday.
"This is what coastal towns are all about - surfing, skating, fishing. I'm very excited."
Mr O'Keefe said the draft design "ticked all the boxes" and would see a layout that would suit everyone from beginners through intermediate level skaters.
"We were not looking to duplicate other assets like we have at Pambula," he said.
"In fact this will be good for everyone as the beginners can come here and leave the bigger skaters and hardcore BMX riders to enjoy Pambula for what it is."
Following the neighbour consultation, the project team said there would also be discussions with a project working group and preparation of reports such as heritage assessments and environmental impact factors.
A final concept plan and development application would then be reported to the council.
More information on the project can be found on the Bega Valley Shire Council's projects page
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.