Shrooms are in bloom with the 2024 Fungi Feastival

We have all heard about the mystery of fungi, and this year's Fungi Feastival is bringing this mystery to Eurobodalla from June 21 to July 21.
With more than 50 events from Batemans Bay to Eden there is something for everyone.
Across Eurobodalla, the events include science, agriculture, open gardens, growing mushrooms, setting up a mushroom business, films, art exhibitions, pottery, photography, a horror movie, learning to cook fungi, fantastic dinners, walks, truffle hunts, and the medicinal properties of mushrooms.
The Feastival will launch at the Kinema in Narooma on Friday, June 21 with the amazing fungi documentary 'Follow the Rain', with internationally renowned filmmakers Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak hosting a Q&A session.
This fantastic fungi film will also be shown in Moruya at the Red Door and Perry Street Cinemas in Batemans Bay. The Red Door in Moruya will also screen a freaky fungi horror movie.
In Batemans Bay, fungi wall-art by award winning ceramic sculptor Tika Robinson, will be on display throughout the Feastival at the library. This work is inspired by her life on a truffle farm.
Children can participate in free fungi activities at the Bay, Narooma and Moruya libraries.
At the CWA Hall in Batehaven, Terry Ross of AT Mushrooms will present on the research supporting the medicinal benefits of mushroom extracts.
For the foodies, there will be a special truffle dinner at The Oaks Ranch in Mossy Point with Fiona Kotvojs of Gulaga Gold speaking about truffle farming.
Moruya will host a creative mushroom pottery workshop at Mogendoura Farm and a shiitake mushroom growing workshop with The Nourished Sovereign,
At Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens, Stephen Axford and Catherine Axford will facilitate a master class in fungi photography and fungi ecologist Dr Sapphire McMullan-Fisher will lead two fungi walks. With a predicted warmer and wetter winter, there should be plenty of fungi to find.
On the last day of 2024 Fungi Feastival, Sunday July 21, there is a mushroom watercolour paint and sip workshop in Bodalla.
With a huge demand for gourmet mushrooms across the region, the opportunity for establishment of local businesses exists. To support this, Narooma will host a business presentation by Gary Akers of Shoalhaven Mushrooms on how to run a successful mushroom farm.
Visit an open garden to see and watch a demonstration on how to build an outdoor mushroom garden bed also in Narooma.
Save time cooking and pick up a take-home mushroom meal from Narooma's Mr Bold.
In the Tilbas, The Dromedary Hotel is hosting a special four-course fungi dinner. Mushrooms will be on the menu at Tilba Valley Winery, newly opened Pam's Store, and Tilba Bakery, and call in to Tilba Dairy for a truffle cheese tasting.
Tilba Market will have fresh locally-grown oyster mushrooms early on Saturday mornings and there are weekly truffle hunts at Gulaga Gold.
Mountain View Farm is hosting a mushroom watercolour paint and sip.
For Fungi Feastival event dates, times and tickets www.fungifeastival.com.au.
