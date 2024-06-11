Tathra Road speed limits to be cut with Transport for NSW citing crash data

Transport for NSW says crash data for the past five years is behind a planned reduction of speed limits on Tathra Road.
From June 17, the entire stretch of the Tathra Road between Bega and Kalaru will not top 80kmh, while the 60kmh zone at the eastern outskirts of Bega will continue a further 140 metres past the intersection with Boundary Rd.
Transport for NSW said speed zones on three sections of Tathra Road would be reduced so motorists could "experience a safer journey".
The speed limit will be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh for a two kilometre stretch from 150 metres south of Boundary Road to 150 metres south of Warragaburra Road, and for a 1.6km stretch from 70 metres west of Darcy Lane to 240 metres west of Henry Taylor Road (the "Jellat flat").
"The review of this speed zone was initiated in response to a request from the community to improve the safety of road users," A Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Validated crash data for a five-year period from 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2022 captured three crashes resulting in six casualties.
"The reduced limit will provide consistency in speed zones along Tathra Road in an area where motorists often interact with farming vehicles."
The spokesperson said the existing 60kmh speed limit through Bega on Tathra Road will be extended for 440 metres eastbound to just south of the intersection with Boundary Road.
"The review found an extension of the 60kmh speed limit is appropriate for the roadside environment which includes intersections and a growing residential area," the spokesperson said.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 41 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"Going just 5kmh over the speed limit in a 60kmh zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Message boards will be onsite at Tathra Road one week before and one week following the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
