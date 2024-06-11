From X-Factor to disability support - Far South Coast couple's mission of musical inclusiveness

A musician who's appeared on the X-Factor and the Voice is now bringing his skills to bear in his role as a disability support worker newly arrived in the Eurobodalla.
Keith Zehr, along with fiancee Casey Spence, is preparing to launch a new business in the region, Allstarz Music and Arts.
He said their program was designed to teach participants how to play music and engage in various art forms, fostering creativity and self-expression.
Keith said he had worked in the disability and child protection sectors for around 15 years - and had been a musician for just as long.
Combining his two passions to create something he said was not previously available in the Batemans Bay region was an opportunity about which he felt strongly.
"I used to go into group home and play guitar. It was always very well received," Keith said.
"A lot of people with disabilities do different types of therapy, like with horses, or in swimming pools. But whenever you bring out a guitar or karaoke they light up."
Keith said Allstarz Music and Arts would go beyond just playing music, to also mentoring participants on playing music, building instruments out of household items and getting involved in jam sessions.
"It's great to give them that outlet," he said.
"We believe in incorporating autism and physical disabilities into the general community. There's a stigma about it but it's about making everything inclusive.
"It's a great opportunity to find out where there talents are and how to develop them."
Keith said the business would be open to anyone funded through the NDIS, and provide two-hour music and arts sessions in group homes or other disability support outlets.
"We believe in the power of creativity to inspire, heal, and empower. By offering a range of music and art programs, we aim to create a supportive and inclusive environment where individuals can express themselves, build confidence, and develop new skills," he said.
"Casey's expertise in running art programs for individuals with disabilities, along with our collective passion for music and arts, ensures we provide engaging and enriching experiences for all.
"Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals with disabilities by providing them with the tools and outlets to explore music and crafts."
Allstarz Music and Arts is aiming for an official launch in late July. However, to take a look at what's planned and to get updates on the program, visit Keith and Casey on Facebook. A website is also under construction.
