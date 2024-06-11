Meet the finalists! Bega Valley Business Awards shortlist revealed

The finalists for the 2024 Bega Valley Business Awards have been announced.
More than 1600 nominations were received across the 18 categories, an increase of 75 per cent on last year's nominations.
This year there are 19 finalists from Bega, 11 from Pambula, seven from Eden and Merimbula, five from Cobargo, four from Tathra, as well as finalists from Bemboka, Bermagui and even Buckajo.
Some categories stood out with public nominations, like hospitality receiving 360 nominations for 60 different businesses, while retail received 186 nominations for 60 businesses.
However, the number of nominations was only one factor in the judging process, with judges also utilising secret shopper visits to finalise the shortlist.
Bega Valley Business Forum president Nigel Ayling, said judges were really impressed with the response this year.
"It was great to see so many nominations and a lot of businesses being nominated for the first time," Mr Ayling said.
"This year we introduced some refined criteria for the judging including giving extra weight to some smaller locations and capping the impact of the number of nominations.
"It is definitely not a popularity contest where the business with the most nominations wins.
"It was hard work narrowing some categories down to just three finalists, so the ones that have made it this far, really deserve to be there."
The full list of finalists are:
Sapphire Coast Buslines
Grow The Future
Tarthra Eco Camp
Cheryl's Personal Services
Tulgeen Disability Services
Workability
Eden Community Access Centre
Sapphire Community Pantry
Sapphire Life Opportunities
Ardy's Automotive Services
Eastman Electrical
Pambula Tiles and Bathware
Darcie Nicol Floral Design
Independent Living Specialists
Swannies Clothing Co
In 2 Skin Cosmetics
Lisa Jane Skin and Beauty
Tathra Beach Fitness and Personal Training
CBA Merimbula
Coastal Cleanliness
WMD Law
Bega Motorcycles
Buckajo Flowers
Southern Farm Supplies
Cobargo Hotel
Toast Cafe Pambula
Wild Orchid
Great Southern Trike Tours
Tathra Beach Eco Camp
Yandama On Country
Bendigo Bank - Pambula
Florabel
Eastman Electrical
Eastwood's of Bermagui
Food Maters Catering
Tomi's Bobcat and Excavation
Envision Education
Sapphire Coast Kitchens
Sapphire Conveyancing
IRT Home Services
Support Services 2 You
Tulgeen Disability Services
Scott Schuck - Toast Pambula
Luke Keft - Coles Bega
Patrick Elliott - Cobargo Hotel
Geneviev Mussell - Power FM
Morgan Cruickshank - Pambula Tiles
Tayla Wilson - Tulgeen Disability Services
Ben Bayliss - Longstocking Brewery
Danielle Geekie - Sapphire Conveyancing
Sheri McEvoy - Florabel
Lillian Britton - Cobargo Hotel
Kayne Thomas Woods - Seahorse Inn
Blake Mylan - Waterfront Restaurant
Voting is now open to the public to vote for their favourite finalists.
Voting is limited to one vote per person, however you can vote once in each of the categories, or just the ones you want. The votes will be added to the score along with other judging criteria to come up with the winners. Click here to vote.
The awards night is on Saturday, July 27, at Club Sapphire at a black tie event.
Tickets will go on sale from June 24. Initially ticket sales will be limited to finalists with each business being able to purchase up to four tickets. After that any remaining tickets will go on sale.
