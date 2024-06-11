Adjournment in court hearing for Bega couple accused of bestiality

A Frogs Hollow couple charged with alleged bestiality offences have had their matter adjourned once again.
As previously reported, Joel Kerim, 29, was initially charged with four counts of bestiality - a "serious indicatable matter" of engaging in a sexual act with an animal, in these instances a female horse.
He was also charged with one count of disseminating bestiality material.
Mickayla Kerim, 26, was charged with being a principal in the second degree to the serious indictable matter, as well as two counts of producing bestiality material and two counts of disseminating it.
The couple were arrested in mid-January and first faced court on February 13.
The matters were adjourned until April to confirm pleas, but at that hearing, the prosecution requested more time to prepare its case.
In Bega Local Court on June 11, solicitors for Mr and Ms Kerim were told the Director of Public Prosecutions was still yet to complete the charge certification process.
The DPP asked for a further four weeks' adjournment, which was granted by magistrate Doug Dick.
The Kerims were granted conditional bail, which will continue.
