Mumbulla 'supporting people to continue education' with scholarships open

Applications have opened for Mumbulla Community Foundation's 2024 program of scholarships to support the continuing of education for residents of the Bega Valley.
These scholarships, of up to $1000 each, were open to applicants of all ages who were enrolled in accredited courses.
Mick Pryke, Mumbulla Community Foundation chairman, said the scholarships had been designed to support people who called the Bega Valley home and who wanted to further their education but may require financial assistance.
"[It's] to support people to continue education or professional development, enhancing their job security and financial security, and they're open to pretty simple requirements," Mr Pryke said.
"You've got to be a resident in the Valley, and we don't really mind where the course is being delivered from, but you can't go away to Sydney University and be living in Sydney.
"We're trying to support people who are living here with an accredited training organisation or a professional body. Post secondary but with no age limit."
Mr Pryke said it was part of Mumbulla's strategy to support individuals and organisations in achieving their goals.
"We know continuing education is not inexpensive in rural Australia, even though we have our wonderful TAFE and UOW, but there are costs involved, so this is our effort for people to reach their goals," he shared.
Applications for this program opened on June 10 and close July 19, 5pm, with further information regarding eligibility criteria and how to apply available via the Mumbulla website.
Mumbulla Community Foundation Scholarships are supported by Bendigo Bank and Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
