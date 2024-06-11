Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mumbulla 'supporting people to continue education' with scholarships open

James Parker
By James Parker
June 11 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applications have opened for Mumbulla Community Foundation's 2024 program of scholarships to support the continuing of education for residents of the Bega Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.