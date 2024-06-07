Communication in times of disaster - and beyond

I had the great privilege this week to be invited along to the EMPA Australia's annual conference held in Canberra.
And not just to attend, but to be among the guest presenters.
EMPA - Emergency Media and Public Affairs - is a communications hub that unites people from government agencies, councils, research organisations, business and industry, non-profits and media entities.
They come together to share experiences, knowledge, and a passion for ensuring communities are safe and can respond to, and recover from, what nature and human-made disasters throw at them.
I'm sure there are plenty of people more, or equally, qualified than me to speak from a media perspective on covering disasters.
However, given the last six years or so on the Far South Coast, it's not that surprising someone thought I would have insights to offer.
In the final session of the multi-day conference I shared the stage with Georgia Stynes and Anna Vidot from ABC Canberra to field questions about the challenges of reporting during emergencies like Black Summer.
I was given the opportunity to share some of the experiences my team and I were confronted with during disasters like Yankees Gap and Reedy Swamp/Tathra in 2018, Black Summer in 2019/20 and Coolagolite in 2022.
More importantly, we were able to speak directly to the communications people working for a variety of government and independent agencies to tell them what we need from them, and how they could improve the ways in which they keep communities informed.
I should've prefaced that by saying my experience is nothing when compared to that of the people directly impacted by the fires and in the aftermath.
I can only empathise, share your heartache, challenges and stories should you feel up to it, and give you the space you deserve when asked.
Acting as one of the various outlets for information leading up to, during and following a disaster, I feel an immense sense of responsibility on behalf of you all.
So this week's conference opportunity was really for you.
I'm sure you will agree there have been significant improvements in disaster communications since the Reedy Swamp/Tathra bushfire.
Better publicly available fire spread and prediction maps; upgrades to the Fires Near Me app - now Hazards Near Me; a standardised Australian Warning System being implemented by the NSW SES and Rural Fire Service.
But hopefully the message from Anna, Georgia and I was heard and will be taken on board when the various government agencies and industry groups in EMPA continue to develop their comms strategies.
Hope you all have a wonderful and safe long weekend!
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
