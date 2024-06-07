Next stage of Brown Mountain landslip repairs to begin

The next stage of critical landslip repairs on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain are to begin shortly.
The federal and state governments said $1.9million had been released to kickstart the work this month.
Jointly funded through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, Transport for NSW was expected to start work on the next of nine landslip sites on June 17.
The work will see a damaged section of road fully restored and built back to better withstand the threat of future disasters.
Once completed, motorists will be able to use both lanes in each direction as the single lane limit put in place in March 2022 will be removed at this location, about 1.5 kilometres east of the Fred Piper Memorial Lookout.
The work will include installing almost 1100 linear metres of soil nails; applying 180sqm of shotcrete; repairing damaged road surface; and reinstating guardrail.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said this $1.9m was part of the $6m being invested in the repairs to date.
"As someone that drives the Brown Mountain every week, I know how frustrating the ongoing closures from landslips and rockfalls are - which is why we're getting on with this critical repair work," she said.
"Releasing this $1.9 million towards the next stage of repair works will help prevent further erosion, and improve the safety of this busy route."
Since 2022, repairs have been carried out at three of the landslip sites along the Snowy Mountains Highway.
Work currently being carried out at the largest of these sites is expected to be completed by mid-August, with a procurement process under way to book in repairs for three of the four remaining sites.
Work is also continuing on a design solution for the ninth landslip site which was damaged during a severe weather event in November last year.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison welcomed the progress on repairs to the vital route.
"Natural disasters have had a devastating impact on this section of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain and we understand the inconvenience this has caused motorists," Ms Aitchison said.
"The teams at Transport for NSW have been working tirelessly to progress repair plans and I'm pleased to see the next step being taken in restoring access to the road."
Member for Bega Michael Holland thanked the community for its patience.
"It's fantastic to announce that further work is happening on Brown Mountain," Dr Holland said.
"We thank the community for their patience while we plan, prepare and carry out this important repair work, that will help get the Snowy Mountains Highway back open to its full capacity."
The work will be carried out within the existing temporary barriers for the single lane operations with traffic lights operating 24-hours until work is completed. There will be no additional impact on traffic during the work.
For more information visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/bm_repairs
