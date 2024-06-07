Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Magnificent men with their flying machine provide childlike wonder to all

James Parker
By James Parker
June 7 2024 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reaching up with his arms at full stretch, kindergarten student Billy pulled down a blue lever which launched 600 degree Celsius flames, five metres high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.