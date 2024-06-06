World's first for North of Eden gin securing international gold

Summer citrus trees lined the road like a procession towards an 1895 cottage, while corrugated sheds nearby housed the workshop of multi award-winning distiller Gavin Hughes.
"Everything we put in we get from here, we forage for, the tree at the back has kurrajong seeds and that's the key ingredient in our Admiral that's just won gold," the North of Eden owner said.
Announced days ago, North of Eden's Admiral Gin secured gold and their Classic Gin picked up silver at the 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition held in London, the benchmark for spirit quality globally.
"It's such a vindication of the quality of the juniper, which people told us you couldn't grow in Australia, and [we've] totally proved them wrong with a gold medal at the largest and most prestigious competition in the world," the head distiller said.
"It's a world first, the first Australian gin to have Australian juniper in it, and won a gold."
Described as being delightfully sinful with an alcoholic strength of 57 per cent, the Admiral features lashings of Australian grown juniper from Bombala, native kurrajong seeds from the Stony Creek farm and n 10 carefully chosen botanicals.
The judges noted it had aromas of winter spice with a rich lingering spicy palate and a touch of toasted juniper sweetness and a citrus balanced length.
Within one of the business' workshops, there were two large, handmade copper stills nestled to the side, while boxes of dried flavourings awaited to be used through a special vapor infusion process.
When Gavin started the business, he said he wanted to demonstrate how you didn't need to spend exuberant amounts of money on a still with buttons that do everything, and instead show how older equipment could create award-winning concoctions.
"If you actually understand how to distil, you can make world-class products on ancient technology, and that's what we've done," Gavin said with a smile.
Each label of North of Eden gin holds a hand drawn star within the design and a sketch of the late 19th century farmstead the distillery owners call home, a detail which plays into the stories of location rather than product alone.
"It's all about speaking to place and this is what I believe every distillery should be focused on, actually showcasing where they are in the world, a little bit like a winery. It's because of this location, this soil that you get these characteristics," he said.
"It's the same with gin. These are the things that are endemic to this area.These are the things that grow in this area well, and that's why our gin has these profiles. That is a strong focus we've had right throughout running this business."
A bow of colour descended through the clouds and landed on the Distillery as Gavin showcased his latest achievement, and it revealed that the old adage holds some truth - there's gold at the end of a rainbow.
Aligning with World Gin Day on Saturday, June 8, this long weekend will have a number of specials and be the last open weekend for the Cellar Door at the Distillery before it is expected to reopen at the beginning of October.
