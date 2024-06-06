Bega District News
31 The Dress Circle, Tura Beach

By House of the Week
June 7 2024 - 8:30am
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 31 The Dress Circle, Tura Beach
  • $1,500,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast 02 6495 1224
  • Contact: David Dwyer 0413 902 702 | Tania Dwyer 0458 334 441
  • Inspect: By appointment

Indulge in coastal living in this stunning sanctuary with beautiful ocean views.

