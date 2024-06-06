31 The Dress Circle, Tura Beach

Indulge in coastal living in this stunning sanctuary with beautiful ocean views.
"It's a massive home, you have no concept of how large it is from the front," said Tania Dwyer, real estate agent. "With five bedroom, two-levels, several living areas, and huge rooms, it's great for large families or inter-generational living."
The main floor of this light-filled home has four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious main bedroom which features a double-sided walk-through robe and a generous ensuite with an inset bath.
Admire the captivating ocean vistas from the formal dining and lounge areas, where large front windows invite natural light to flood the space.
Continue through to the expansive, tiled, open-plan kitchen and dining area, equipped with a five-burner gas stove, electric oven, waterfall kitchen bench, and abundant storage.
Step outside to discover a gardener's shed, an undercover area ideal for year-round dining and entertaining, and a sprawling decking wrapping around the eastern side of the home.
Downstairs there's an extra-large bedroom or living space, complete with an additional bathroom.
"It's in excellent condition and has been really well looked after. It's a very light, summery, and warm home," Ms Dwyer said.
