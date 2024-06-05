Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden seedbank to safeguard future of iconic ash forests

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forestry Corporation has embarked on a seed collection program to safeguard some of the most iconic forests in NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.