Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Helen Slater one of Bega's true treasures

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over the coming weeks, we will be featuring four incredible women from across the Bega Valley who have been included in the NSW Rural Women's Network's 'Hidden Treasures' Honour Roll. This week it's Bega's Helen Slater.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.