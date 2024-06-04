Bega's Palestine Action group invites community to special documentary screening

Palestine Action Bega Valley is hosting a screening of the documentary "Where Olive Trees Weep".
The film provides background to the current crisis in Israel and Palestine, bringing to light the lives of people the filmmakers met in June 2022 in the occupied West Bank.
This event at Bega Multicultural Centre on Thursday, June 13, will provide a chance for the community to witness what the filmmakers describe as "universally human stories that speak of intergenerational pain, trauma, and resilience".
"We hope they touch your heart, stir compassion and understanding and give rise to a pursuit for justice. For without justice, peace remains an empty slogan," the film-makers said.
Alistair Doole of Palestine Action Bega Valley said the group was "honoured" to present a screening of Where Olive Trees Weep at Bega Multicultural Centre.
"Not only because it's an important and compassionate film, but also as it's one of the last events at the Bega Multicultural Centre, which will be closing at the end of the month due to withdrawn funding."
The screening will be held on June 13. Refreshments at 7pm before the 7.30 screening. Admission is by donation, with funds going to Palestine.
The Bega Multicultural Centre is upstairs at 104 Auckland St Bega, lift access is available.
For more information and inquiries, contact Alistair Doole on 0490 069 168.
Palestine Action Bega Valley has held weekly vigils in Bega since January 2024 to share concerns and bring attention to the plight of Palestine.
