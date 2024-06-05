South Coast model Katie Harris in the Vivid lights of the world stage

When Merimbula mother of two Simone Eyles realised there was a lack of influencers with disabilities, chronic illnesses and neurodiversity, she committed to being the catalyst to change the norm.
She founded and developed Disinfluencer, and since establishing the talent agency, Simone has always reminded people that 'Dis' isn't for disability but rather disruption.
Recently, the world's largest festival of light, music and ideas, Vivid Sydney reached out looking for talent for the global stage.
"They reached out and we had Katie [Harris] up on set shooting talent for their hero content for next year," Simone said.
"I think what was really cool was they had her paired up with some other talent and just treated and experienced it like everyone else.
"It'll be the first of many because the thing about Vivid is, and I kind of hope and dream for this, businesses and brands actually want what I do, but there's nowhere to get it, so there's a massive gap in the market.
"We help find meaningful employment for people with disabilities and we exist to provide [that] impact."
Katie Harris, a model and actor from Tura Beach, said the opportunity was really amazing and she was very happy to be part of the experience, having never seen the Vivid Sydney light show before.
Her mother Tracey was immensely proud, and stated how if she could be any prouder, that's where she would be, as she witnessed her daughter beam with smiles during the exclusive, cordoned off, filming.
"Katie was put in with one of the actresses and had to go into the displays and they were filmed with drones from above, lots of colour, lights and music," Tracey said.
"I think it was a sensory overload with what we were witnessing with Katie and the other actresses.
"To see Katie in that environment with people who didn't have a disability, was just what every parent wants for their child with a disability, to be just like everybody else."
