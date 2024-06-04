Perfect time to reel in a salmon

Reefs are still fishing well at Long Point, Haycock, Leonards Island down to North Head at Eden, giving up some excellent snapper to 50cm, a few morwong and some large leather jackets. There are also some large squid being caught. Best baits are pilchards and squid, but lures are also catching a lot of fish for those partaking. Best lures are soft plastics like Gulp 5 inch shads, paired up with a half ounce head and 3/0 or 4/0 hook. This might find you a snapper or two.