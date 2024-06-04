Perfect time to reel in a salmon

Saturday's fishing was pretty good from all reports I received prior to the weather turning on Sunday.
Outside, the flathead fishing is still fishing well at the moment, with plenty of sand and tiger flathead being caught from Bournda Island to Long Point in depths of 30-50 meters. There are also a few gummy sharks and flying gurnard being caught with the flathead.
Reefs are still fishing well at Long Point, Haycock, Leonards Island down to North Head at Eden, giving up some excellent snapper to 50cm, a few morwong and some large leather jackets. There are also some large squid being caught. Best baits are pilchards and squid, but lures are also catching a lot of fish for those partaking. Best lures are soft plastics like Gulp 5 inch shads, paired up with a half ounce head and 3/0 or 4/0 hook. This might find you a snapper or two.
Salmon fishing is on fire at the moment. The estuaries all have plenty of salmon in them. They can be caught spinning with small metal lures and soft plastics that resemble small 80mm long baitfish.
There is also plenty of salmon on the beaches. Reports are that North Tura and Bournda beaches have plenty of salmon on them. Lure casting is the best method to catch them, but I am sure a pilchard bait will catch them also.
The freshwater scene is coming to a close after the coming long weekend. Trout river fishing will close on Monday June 10, to allow the brown and rainbow trout to spawn, but fishing in the lakes is still okay.
Currently there are rainbow and odd brown trout being caught off the banks at Middlingbank and Buckenderra using PowerBait and worms as bait. The odd fish are being caught trawling using yellow winged Tassie Devils.
The estuaries are still fishing very well with unseasonal catches of mulloway being caught in Merimbula and Bega River. Most on lures, fishing the top of the rising tide.
In the Merimbula top lake there are also plenty of tailor, trevally and still a few dusky flathead being caught. The bottom, or front lakes, are still full of salmon and it is getting harder to catch the bream and trevally. You can see them, but they are often too slow in reaction time to beat the salmon in biting your bait or lure.
The game fishing is still dead at the moment. A few boats have been testing the waters, but no-one has found any gamefish lately. The water is around 20 degrees on the shelf and anglers are coming home with a feed off the bottom.
The MBGLAC is running an in house tuna bash for the month's of June and July for those that are keen. Please check out the website for details. You must be a member, or fishing on a member's boat to be in the running.
The monthly species of May, being snapper, is being drawn this coming Friday June 7, at the MBGLAC clubrooms. So, come down and register your best snapper before 7pm to be in the draw.
There will also be some hot food on offer, fishing reports, raffles and plenty of friendly chatter. All are welcome. Hope to see you there from 6pm.
