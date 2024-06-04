Info session helps young farmers tailor tool kits towards industry success

Whether a future farm owner, manager, operator, or farmhand in the NSW South East, a free micro-learning program is available to help young farmers thrive.
Club Bega will be hosting an information session on Thursday, June 30 for those interested in learning more about the AG.Biz Ready Program.
Developed to allow young farmers to build tailored toolkits to allow these future farmers to become "future ready", the program provides knowledge without it being too complex, too expensive or time consuming.
Run over 10 weeks, young farmers will cover topics including linchpin, choosing the right insurance, cyber security, financial viability, happiness in the workplace, business networking, financial hardship, selecting the right team, transformations, and how opportunities can come from disasters.
Program founder from Resilient Ready, Renae Hanvin said the program was for all types of farmers and would help prepare them for any disruptions they may face during their career, with worksheets and videos from local farmers.
"It's relevant to all types of farmers, whether you're fish, oyster, dairy, sheep and cattle," Ms Hanvin said.
"It's really focused around helping you take small steps and do things differently so that your business is running better in the good times and you're ready for those hard time that we know we've all been facing.
"Bushfires, storms, floods, drought, heat waves, and then you've got your cyber attacks, staff shortages, your power outages, pandemic, you know, it goes on and on."
The program was funded by the Young Farmer Business Program, an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, and AG.Biz Ready South East is a Resilient Ready Business Community Resilience (BCR) Toolkit solution.
The final day to sign up for the free program is June 30, with the information session on the same day, 12 - 2pm at Club Bega. RSVP here or click here to sign up to the program.
