Surfs up celebration for Tathra Sea Eagles' mental health round

After putting another four points on the board, Tathra rugby league player Michael Finucane jogged into position, his teammates formed a wave with out-stretched hands, and he 'surfed' in celebration.
His was just one of several impressive try celebrations as the first grade Sea Eagles took on the Cooma Stallions during round eight of Group 16 rugby league
The game on Saturday, June 1, was part of Tathra's Headspace Mental Health Round, which aimed to kickstart important conversations.
Elders Tathra Real Estate donated $500, which was donated to the mental health charity of the best try celebration, with Finucane picking RUOK? and cystic fibrosis.
Glenn Cotter, RUOK? ambassador, said it was good to be in the community's peripheral vision by just being there and knowing you're around.
"We established a good relationship with Tathra, and I was really keen on it because over the years, I've coached Tathra teams, ladies soccer team, so I have an affinity for the Tathra club," Mr Cotter said.
"I was invited to speak at the end of the day in the after-match presentations, and that was good. Good engagement, good response, and it was a similar conversation we have with the Kameruka Cricket Club.
"Hoping we can build something similar to the Cricket and Conversation days."
Cooma opened the scoring early, securing points in the seventh minute by Klies Kaiarake, before Tathra's Cody Preo managed to get the team on the board during the 15th minute
Preo tossed the ball into the air like a grenade and sheltered his head and he ducked for his celebration, smiles all around.
There was a wrestle of tries as both teams traded scoring opportunities.
Finucane scored in the 68th minute, but instead of a counter by Cooma, fellow Sea Eagle Keegan Burhop sealed the match with three minutes to go.
Five-eighth James Bower-Scott was able to kick three from four, with a final score of 26-16 to the Sea Eagles.
Tathra Sea Eagles secretary Matthew Hughes said instead of pinpointing particular individuals at the club, they instead worked as a whole with players, coaches, committee members and volunteers.
"We are a family club that works as a team, we help each other and we continuously grow, and we strive to see how we can improve ourselves and reach out to the community to get them involved," Hughes said.
"I think we've been the best we've ever been. It's a corny answer, but it's true, especially with ladies league tag and reserve grade who haven't lost a game all season.
"And first grade are in the finals pack and in the hunt."
