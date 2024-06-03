Sensory exploration and immersive exhibition 'Bokeh' to lighten Candelo

In a collaboration between Candelo Arts Society and Bega Sound Collective, an immersive exhibition of sensory exploration will brighten up Candelo Park on the June long weekend.
Local artists will be exhibiting their works at 'Bokeh' on Saturday, June 8, using what co-organiser of the event Anna Lindstrand described as the "DIY Vivid of the Bega Valley".
Illuminating the darkest month of the year, this one-night only event will turn Candelo Park and Hall into a "playground of artistic expression" using lights and sounds.
Just after COVID, the Candelo Arts Society hosted a series of exhibitions from textiles to metal, including the sound and light event, which was very successful, and birthed 'Bokeh'.
Ms Lindstrand said even though it was the "do-it-yourself version of Vivid", it was that quality they were proud of, because it took Candelo's talent and creativity, and shared it with the community.
"There will be a lot of projections, and also interactive projections, and on different materials, but it's basically a play with sound and light," she said.
"We're encouraging people as well in Candelo to put up decorations in their backyards."
Bega Sound Collective will also have its 10th anniversary dance party as part of the event, which will be running in the Candelo Hall from 8pm until 11.30pm.
There will be a bar in the supper room from 6-10pm with comfy and cosy decor, mulled wine and apple cider for those attending to hang out and immerse themselves in the creative core of the exhibition.
Tin Cantina, a Mexican food truck that sells quesadillas and tacos across the Far South Coast, will be serving food from 6pm in Candelo's park.
Tickets are $15, with a $10 concession rate, available here
