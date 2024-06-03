Rescheduled Fireworks Festival to light up Wolumla

Round up the family, pack some picnic chairs and warm clothes, as Wolumla Public School's P&C prepares to host a huge night of entertainment.
The Wolumla Fireworks Festival was unfortunately called off at the last minute when terrible weather descended on the district in the hours leading up to the event.
However, all was not lost and support for the festival was such that it was rescheduled to June 14 with nearly everything originally planned still on the program.
The huge line-up of live entertainment will include performances by the Sapphire Coast Learning Community Band, Lost Minute, SALT, Roxygen, Red Heart Blue, Chris O'Donnell and The Poddy Dodgers.
P&C representative Kellie Rosseland was especially grateful to all the artists who had donated their time to perform on the night.
She said lots of business sponsors had also come on board to ensure the school and its P&C was not unduly out of pocket in hosting the event and fireworks display.
"We'd like to give them all a big shout out for that support."
At last year's fireworks extravaganza, the P&C food stall was run off its feet.
This time around it will be boosted by "basically every food van in the Valley" in attendance as well, Ms Rosseland said.
It's a family friendly, alcohol-free event - but clearly plenty of food options on the menu.
Wolumla PS students will also be running stalls amid the market options on site, while there will also be raffle tickets and great prizes on offer for those in attendance.
All money raised at the event will go straight back to the P&C, with Ms Rosseland saying a key wish for the school was a cover for its sports court.
Entry is $10 an adult, $5 for children, with a family ticket $30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.