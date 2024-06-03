Sampling the rural lifestyle at SCAC's Country Fair

From hand-made woollen beanies to vintage tractors, Saturday's Country Fair was a wonderful showcase of this region's rural roots.
Sapphire Coast Anglican College's P&F Association hosted its annual Country Fair on Saturday, June 1, with an array activities and entertainment enjoyed by the large crowds.
There were market stalls selling hand-made bead jewellery, colourful woollen ponchos, earrings carved from native timbers, and scrumptious cupcakes and slices.
There was also a roaring trade in plants, second-hand books and Pokemon cards.
Young children were excited by the range of fun games and competitions in Kids Alley, the petting zoo, as well as the farmers' challenge activities on the oval.
There were pony rides, while the more adventurous took on the college's MTB track
On stage, a variety of the college's talented students performed throughout the day, while a battle of the bands was also a highlight in the afternoon.
Then a mass Nutbush line dance rounded off the day of country-style festivities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.