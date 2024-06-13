Rescued Bega Valley butter wagon's fascinating history

The remnants of a transport wagon with a unique history delivering butter across the Bega Valley Shire are secured against a fence in Wolumla, where it has rested for decades.
Scribbled pencil notes written on the wooden frame still reveal details of where and how much butter was to be delivered - 201 boxes to Nimmitabel in 1918; 200 boxes to Rocky Hall in 1923.
As weathered holes within the original canvas cover ripped open from use, a patchwork of tin sheet metal began to form.
Eventually, the whole canopy of the Perseverance wagon had a new shell.
Lover of foraging and protector of history, Nita Quinn said the wagon came down from the Monaro with Charles Hackett and his family on board, and was used as roadside accommodation in Toothdale.
"Kameruka owned the property then, and [so] they went on to live on the property and worked that property for many, many years. They kept their wagon, because they used to keep everything, doesn't matter what it was," Nita said.
The Hackett family repurposed items rather than disposing of them, from a small jar for bath cleaner, turned storage container with dolly peg knob, to a wheelbarrow patched like the wagon with tin.
"Before the [Bega Cheese] Heritage Building, Jimmy Rixon who was very involved with the factory organised all this stuff from the Hackett family to be moved and stored until they had the centre going," Nita said.
The Harness Club was tasked with the job of relocating and storing historical items from the Kameruka property, which involved hiking items across an old bridge to Nita's husband Bill's truck.
"There was stuff left that they didn't think was any good at all, so we didn't pick it up, we left it there," the 94-year-old recalled.
"However, my husband that night said, 'I'm not going to let that get dozed away,' so he and my eldest son went out with a big trailer, put that [cart canopy] on, and strapped it to the fence.
"That's a long time ago, because he didn't want it smashed up."
The whereabouts of the original transport wagon, the 'Perseverance', are still unknown, and any information to help locate it would allow the narrative to continue.
Do you know more? Contact James Parker on james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
